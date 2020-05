21:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Hungary refuses to apply transgender status to its citizens Hungary has refused to apply transgender status to its citizens. In Hungary, you can only be a male or a female, based on your number of X chromosomes at birth. (Women have two X's while men have an X and a Y.) ► ◄ Last Briefs