Ayelet Shaked slams new Minister of Justice

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked slammed the incoming Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn for his appointing current Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit as Legal Advisor to the government.

"The new government has barely begun to crawl and already shows what the governance of the elected officials will look like in the coming years," Shaked said. "On his first day, the new Minister of Justice chooses to keep the absurd, undemocratic arrangement in which one person will serve as both the Attorney General and the Legal Advsior to the government."