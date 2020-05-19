IDF Chief of Staff: 'We will attack missile sites in villages'

IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi has made it clear that the IDF will attack missile sites even if they are set up within villages, acting "decisively and humanely."

At a ceremony marking the changing of the Home Front Command officers, Kochavi spoke as follows:

"We will continue to use various military tactics and unique combat methods to inflict damage on the enemy. The enemy has chose to deploy missiles and rockets in villages, thus turning them into military targets. And so on the day of reckoning, he will find that he has turned his home front into a battle front, and we will use force to deal with it.



"The IDF has the moral obligation to defend the citizens of Israel from the armies surrounding us, and when the Israeli home front is threatened by thousands of missiles and rockets, we will not hesitate to attack steadily in order to foil the threats. While we do everything we can to avoid harming civilians, the enemy makes every effort to strike at civilians.

"Contrary to the enemy, we will act in both decisively and humanely, and base our actions on our intelligence and operational demands. Dozens of attacks carried out in previous encounters with the enemy proved the superiority of IDF intelligence and fire power," the Chief of Staff concluded.