20:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Farewell ceremony to late Chinese ambassador tomorrow at BG Airport The Foreign Ministry will tomorrow hold a farewell ceremony for the late ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Israel Mr. Du Wei. The ceremony will be held at Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion Airport at 10:30 with the participation of government secretary Tzahi Braverman, Foreign Ministry officer Yuval Rotem, Presidential officer Harel Tobi, and the Chinese Embassy Commissioner Dai Yuming. ► ◄ Last Briefs