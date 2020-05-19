|
20:19
Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20
Farewell ceremony to late Chinese ambassador tomorrow at BG Airport
The Foreign Ministry will tomorrow hold a farewell ceremony for the late ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Israel Mr. Du Wei. The ceremony will be held at Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion Airport at 10:30 with the participation of government secretary Tzahi Braverman, Foreign Ministry officer Yuval Rotem, Presidential officer Harel Tobi, and the Chinese Embassy Commissioner Dai Yuming.
