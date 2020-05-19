Netanyahu's prosecutors slam defense request for PM's absence

The prosecutors in the trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu have slammed the defense for requesting their client's absence during the trial's opening procedures next Sunday. The defense has argued that the opening procedures are strictly technical, that there would be a wasted expense of having to bring the Prime Minister's full security entourage, and that the prosecutors just want the public to see Netanyahu sitting on the bench of the accused.

Prosecutors have countered with their view that these arguments have nothing to do with the legal matters at hand and the necessity of Netanyahu appearing at the beginning of the trial.