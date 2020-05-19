Footballers request moving all games from Shabbat to weekdays

Some football players have requested moving all games held on Shabbat to weekdays. A letter with this request was delivered to the new Minister of Cutlure and Sport Hili Tropper by the former rabbi of the Betar Jerusalem football club, Avi Feikovsky. The letter was signed by a host of football players.

"We are now in the corona era when everyone is home and the fans are at home, and the games are being played without fans so what's the problem?" questioned Rabbi Feikovsky, noting that virtually all Premier League games are currently held on weekdays, evidence that making this is a permanent arrangement for all games is possible and reasonable.

In his remarks, Rabbi Feikovsky noted that Betar Jerusalem does not play on Shabbat (Saturday) and still the ratings for its weekday games are very high.