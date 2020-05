19:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Supreme Court rejects petition to open Temple Mount to Jews Read more Ruling reads: 'Jewish ascent to prayer on Temple Mount, even if in small numbers, is liable to violate symmetry and reciprocity.' ► ◄ Last Briefs