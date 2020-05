18:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Report: 1st United Arab Emirate plane in history lands today in Israel Channel 13 reports that for the first time in history a plane from the United Arab Emirates will be landing in Israel. The cargo plane that will arrive today will be carrying medical supplies destined for the Palestinian Authority. ► ◄ Last Briefs