18:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Netnayahu submits official request not to be present when trial opens Prime Minister Netanyahu has made an offcial request from the legal authorities not to be present when he goes on trial next week.