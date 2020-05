18:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Minister of Education: 'After-school programs to resume on Sunday' Minister of Education Yoav Galant has announced that after-school programs will resume at full capacity on Sunday. These programs provide hot meals, homework assistance, enrichment and sports programs to children in kindergarten through fifth grade until 4 o'clock in the afternoon. ► ◄ Last Briefs