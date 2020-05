17:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Two Palestinian women arrested, suspected of arson near Geva Binyamin Two Palestinian women have been arrested on suspicion of starting a brushfire near the Samarian town of Geva Binyamin (Adam) which led to the evacuation of residents on the town's periphery. The fire is now under control. Geva Binyamin is located fifteen kilometers north of Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs