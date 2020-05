17:31 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Spain: Government funding for BDS teacher seminars In Valencia, Spain, local authorities have provided funding for BDS teacher seminars on "coping with racism" which are actually propaganda sessions aimed at delegitimizing Zionism and the existence of the State of Israel. Yossi Dagan, head of Shomron (Samaria) Regional Council, registered a protest regarding this development with Spain's ambassador to Israel Manuel Gomez-Acebo. ► ◄ Last Briefs