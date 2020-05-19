'Where IDF soldiers are stigmatized they will be attacked'

The Im Tirtzu organization that monitors anti-Zionist activity with 15 branches at colleges and universities throughout Israel has protested an anti-IDF film that was screened at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem by Hadash, a far left political party.

The organization addressed Israel's new MInister of Higher Education with the following statement: "The dangerous incitement of Hadash against soldiers of the IDF does not give the incoming minister a honeymoon period for learning the secrets of his office. We expect the minister to raise his voice against this incident at once. We must gravely condemn this dangerous phenomenon and demand from the university president that he stop the snowball effect. Where soldiers are stigmatized one day, they will be attacked the next."