16:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Residents of Jerusalem suburb evacuated as fire rages At this hour, residents of the Jerusalem suburb of Geva Binyamin (Adam) have been evacuated as a raging fire encroaches on the town's outermost rows of houses. Geva Binyamin is located sixteen kilometers north of Jerusalem in the Binyamin region of Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs