Wave of new immigrants coming to Israel

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has been responsible for a real increase in the number of those interested in immigrating to Israel among the countries in which the Fellowship operates. With the opening of air travel from these countries, there is a 20% increase in immigration requests.

This is in addition to the existing load after a two-month delay in immigrant flights and the granting of immigration visas stemming from the closure of the various government offices involved.

Greeting a recent flight of 111 new immigrants from Ukraine, Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata greeted said, "Every arrival of immigrants is exciting. The immigration to Israel from all corners of the world is a symbol of the power of the unified Jewish people in Zion. I am excited to welcome new immigrants from Ukraine, with concern for their optimal absorption and unconditional welfare."