News BriefsIyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20
FM Ashkenazi offers gov't condolences to China on ambassador's death
Regarding the death China's ambassador to Israel, the following statement has been issued:
"On behalf of the Government of Israel, the Foreign Ministry and the citizens of Israel, Foreign Minister Mr. Gabi Ashkenazy would like to expresses his sincere condolences on the sudden and tragic passing of H.E. Du Wei, the People's Republic of China's Ambassador, and offer his deepest sympathies to his family."
