Incoming 'Hitech' Minister: 'We all need digitization'

In a festive ceremony, Dudi Amsalem assumed responsibility for turning Israel into a leading nation in the area of hitech sophistication as the government's newly created Minister for Cyber and National Digital Matters.

"We all need accelerated digitization," Amsalem said, "in order to bring Israel to the highest possible level in the cyber arena. We will address all the issues concerned with the work and movement of our citizens, in the most positive way, with the most professional people involved."