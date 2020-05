15:48 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 France: Annexation will have impact on relations with Israel

France issued a statement warning Israel of a move to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The statement calls on Prime Minister Netanyahu and the alternate Prime Minister Gantz not to carry out annexation as the move "will have significant implications for Israel's relations with the EU." ► ◄ Last Briefs