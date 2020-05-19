Watch: Neriya community sends message of support to Diaspora Jews

Residents of the town of Neriya in the Binyamin region in Samaria produced a supportive and reinforcing message video to Diaspora Jews who are dealing with the coronavirus.

"Diaspora Jewry has always stood by the Jews in Eretz Israel with full support. At this time, we are obligated to stand by them and support them," said Nir Solomon, secretary of the Neriya community.

"We urge everyone to join us and send support and reinforcement to our Diaspora brothers, and to assist them much as possible," he added."