15:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Yeshiva boys harvest watermelons, save farmer's crop Yeshiva boys were called upon to harvest watermelons when the harvesting contractor did not show up. The watermelon farm is located in the Beit She'an Valley near the Regavim yeshiva located in Tirat Zvi. At Regavim students study half a day and the other half work in agriculture. ► ◄ Last Briefs