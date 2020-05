14:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount to reopen Read more Temple Mount mosque to reopen, after being closed for the first time in over 50 years, as a result of coronavirus pandemic. ► ◄ Last Briefs