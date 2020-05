14:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 MK Eitan Ginsburg appointed chair of Blue and White faction Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced Tuesday to MK Eitan Ginzburg that he has decided to appoint him as chairman of the Blue and White faction. ► ◄ Last Briefs