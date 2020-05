13:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 'Our sins caused us to be chased from our synagogues' Read more Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, prominent haredi rabbi, explains why he thinks synagogues and study halls shut, calls for stricter standards. ► ◄ Last Briefs