12:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 New book: Al-Aqsa Terror - From Libel to Blood Read more In his new book, Nadav Shragai tries to answer the question: What motivates the lone-wolf terrorists? ► ◄ Last Briefs