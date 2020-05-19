|
Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20
From tomorrow: No passenger limit on public transportation
Minister of Transportation and Road Safety Miri Regev, concluded with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein that from tomorrow on public transport will operate at peak hours without a passenger limit - for the benefit of students of the education system
"We are enabling the return of educational activities to routine and bringing significant relief to the parents and students," said Minister Regev.
