Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Israel to EU: Drop the 'megaphone diplomacy' 'Regrettable that EU ignored threats Israel faces,' says Israeli Foreign Ministry, after EU 'strongly urges' Israel not to apply sovereignty