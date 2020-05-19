MK Sofer: Hold urgent discussion on incitement at Hebrew University

Knesset Member Ophir Sofer (Yamina) addressed the Knesset presidency demanding that the Education Committee be convened urgently and hold a discussion on the left's incitement in universities.

This is in light of a "Ta Hadash" video release at the Hebrew University marking "72 years since the Palestinian people's Nakba" and causing the need to secure soldiers in the educational institution's compound.

Sofer announced that he would approach the Attorney General with a request to open a criminal investigation against those involved in the video.