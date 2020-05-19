Binyamin council head: I reject talk of recognizing Palestinian state

Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Council, responded to Efrat Council head Oded Revivi, who said this morning that compromise must be made to advance sovereignty.

"I strongly reject talk of recognition of a Palestinian state. We will not accept poison candy that would be a danger to the State of Israel. Anyone who supports such a state endangers the state of Israel and must do some soul searching. We will struggle against recognizing a Palestinian state with full force. Only thinking about the square meter of the specific city or community is a recipe for a critical blow to settlement that will drag along with it harm to the entire country."