Officials in Yamina: Netanyahu must show up for trial

Senior officials in the Yamina party are calling this morning (Tuesday) for the prime minister to stand trial as any person would.

"Netanyahu's argument that security will be expensive is a pretext, after spending an extra NIS 3.2 billion on the creation of unnecessary offices and a fat government. Showing up for the summons is a one-time event that is not expensive at all. He must show up for trial like anyone and fight for his innocence. There is no reason the judges will absolve him of this."