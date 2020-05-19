10:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Yair Netanyahu: Bennett, Shaked responsible for lack of right-wing gov Prime Minister Netanyahu's son Yair criticized the Yamina party's attacks on the unity government. "If Bennett and Shaked would not have established the 'New Right' and thrown away religious Zionism, in an attempt to create a platform for the prime ministerial position, which ended below the electoral threshold in the first elections, we would have been a year into a full right-wing government," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. ► ◄ Last Briefs