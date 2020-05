10:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 MK Hauser chosen chair of temporary foreign affairs and defense cmte MK Zvi Hauser was elected chairman of the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Hauser will also chair the permanent committee that will be set up later. ► ◄ Last Briefs