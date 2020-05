09:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 North Carolina: Menorah at Chabad center is vandalized Read more Vandals knock down large menorah in front of Chabad of Elon University, causing thousands of dollars in damage. ► ◄ Last Briefs