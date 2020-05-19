Bathing beaches to open tomorrow subject to 'purple badge' guidelines

136 bathing beaches across the country will open tomorrow (Wednesday) under the Ministry of Interior's "purple badge" guidelines.

The outline details the guidelines for opening the beaches and the responsibility of the local authorities for their implementation.

Among other things, it has been determined that there must be a distance of at least 2 meters between the bathers, an announcement will relay the instructions hourly, detailed signage will be placed on the beach, bathrooms will be sanitized once an hour and use of closets and showers in enclosed buildings will not be allowed.