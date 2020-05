09:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Same number of corona patients diagnosed in Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak The Information and Knowledge Center for the Struggle against Coronavirus announced that the number of infections in Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak was the same last week and stood at 15.



In Jerusalem, 29 new corona patients were diagnosed this past week.