Weather: Heavy heat across the country

The weather today (Tuesday) will be very hot. Heavy to extreme heat will be felt all over the country and there may be haze. During the morning, strong eastern winds will blow in the mountains, and in the afternoon, northern winds will blow along the coastal plain.

Tomorrow heavy heat will prevail in all parts of the country with extreme heavy heat loads. In the morning, strong eastern winds will blow in the mountains.

On Thursday, there will be a slight drop in temperatures along the coastal plain and Shfela, but there will still be heavy heat in all parts of the country.

On Friday there will be a marked drop in temperatures and rise in humidity mainly in the coastal plain, the Shfela and the northern Negev. It will still be hot to very hot for the season mainly in the mountains and inland.