08:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Iyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20 Due to weather: No class in schools in Herzliya, grades 4-12 The City of Herzliya and the city's parents have decided that the city's classes for grades 4-12 will take place this morning (Tuesday) in a distance learning format, due to the very hot weather. ► ◄ Last Briefs