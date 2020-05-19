PA cabinet leader: Israeli sovereignty would be 'illegal'

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday slammed the Israeli plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as "illegal."

The plans of the Israeli new government to annex the Jordan Valley, Jewish settlements and territories in the Dead Sea area will result in "dangerous repercussions" that "would undermine the foundations of peace in the entire region," Shtayyeh said in a press statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.