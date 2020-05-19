Biden adviser: He would keep disagreements with Israel private

Tony Blinken, senior policy adviser for former US Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, on Monday said Biden believes in keeping the differences between allies away from the public eye.

Speaking on a webcast hosted by Democratic Majority for Israel and quoted by The Jewish Insider, Blinken touted the Biden’s longstanding ties with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday as he addressed a possible Israeli move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.