News BriefsIyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20
Netanyahu requests not to appear at first court hearing
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has asked the court not to obligate him to appear before it on the first day of the trial, Channel 12 News revealed on Monday.
For the time being, Netanyahu's request has been submitted without including the reasoning for the request. It was submitted despite the fact that all the defendants are required to be at the court at the opening of the trial.
