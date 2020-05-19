Jordan's threat: Significant harm to relations with Israel

Sources close to the regime in Jordan estimate that if Israel applies sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, the Jordanian kingdom will not continue the security and economic ties with Israel in the way they have been conducted so far.

Kan 11 News reported on Monday that senior officials in Jordan threatened that the main issues that would be harmed in such a situation would be the sharing of information and intelligence from the Jordanian side, as well as economic cooperation.