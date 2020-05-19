California could allow professional sporting events in June

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the state could allow professional sporting events to reopen without spectators as early as the first week of June.

Newsom also said that the state could alter its state-wide stay-at-home order to allow in-store retail. He said the additional reopening is conditioned on California’s ability to hold the rate of COVID-19 transmissions steady and on no additional stress being added to hospitals and intensive care units.