03:07
Reported
News BriefsIyar 25, 5780 , 19/05/20
Report: Israel behind cyberattack on Iranian port
US and foreign government officials say that an attack last week on an Iranian port facility appears to have originated with Israel, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
The attack on May 9 targeted the shipping traffic at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port terminal. Computers that regulate the flow of vessels, trucks and goods all crashed at once, creating massive backups on waterways and roads leading to the facility.
