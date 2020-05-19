Edelstein approves removal of masks in classrooms and public spaces

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Monday night approved the removal of masks in classrooms and in public spaces until the weekend, due to the heat wave in Israel and the recommendation of the professional echelon of the Health Ministry.

Edelstein said, "The measures against coronavirus must be taken seriously, but the heat wave may be dangerous in itself. In light of the recommendations of the professional rank, I decided to allow the removal of the masks when there is no gathering."