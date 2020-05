22:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 'Current government has no connection to Right' Read more MK Evgeny Sova of Yisrael Beyteinu talks to Arutz Sheva about Gantz behavior towards party and fear of a Netanyahu-led disengagement. ► ◄ Last Briefs