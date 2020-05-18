Jordan claim ties with Israel may suffer if sovereignty applied

Senior officials in the Jordanian government claimed that if Israel applies sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, Jordan will not continue its security and economic cooperation as it has up till now.

Kan News reported that Jordan officials threatened that the main issues that would be harmed if such a situation were to arise would be intelligence sharing from the Jordanian side as well as economic cooperation.

"Both sides benefit from the peace treaty - not just [us], so it is foolish to say that Jordan needs it more than Israel," said the senior officials.