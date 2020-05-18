Yisrael Beytenu MK bashes Gantz, new gov't

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Yisrael Beytenu MK Yevgeni Soba said that "the government that has been established is not a unity government. It is the Netanyahu government, acting on behalf of Netanyahu." "I have no complaints to him - only to his coalition partners," he said referrencing Gantz's Blue and White.

"To call the government a unity government when there is no unity doesn't make any sense. The distrust between Gantz and Netanyahu is apparent, so how do they expect to run a state without any mutual trust?" he proclaimed.

Soba claimed that, "Gantz betrayed us because our agreement with Blue and White were different than what came out...Benny Gantz, who gave us his word, was not able to withstand the pressure."