21:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 NYPD shuts illegal Brooklyn yeshiva with 100 children inside New York Police Department closes yeshiva in Brooklyn after neighbors inform that school operated in violation of city and state orders.