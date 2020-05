21:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 UTJ urges reopening of religious institutions Heads of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party urged the government to allow a reopening of Israel's synagogues and yeshivas, as well as public transportation to haredi cities in light of the recent lifting of a majority of coronavirus restrictions. ► ◄ Last Briefs