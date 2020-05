20:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Iyar 24, 5780 , 18/05/20 Chairman of teachers' association says no school on summer break According to a Kan News report, Ran Erez, chairman of the Secondary-School Teachers' Association said that high school studies will come to a close as scheduled on June 20 and that teachers have no intention of continuing to work over summer break. ► ◄ Last Briefs