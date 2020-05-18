Israel's ambassador to US encouraging sovereignty ASAP

According to a Channel 13 report, US Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer has been trying to persuade senior US government officials to back Israel's swift application of sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Israeli and US officials have stated that Dermer was encouraging Washington to support Israel in its quest for sovereignty in lands liberated during the Six Day War.

"We don't know what will happen in the US presidential race. Biden might win. Now there is a window of opportunity and a friendly administration. So we have to do it now," he was quoted as saying.